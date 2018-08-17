LIST: World's Highest-Paid Actress
Last year Emma Stone was #1
Scarlett Johansson has landed at the top of Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid actresses of 2018. The actress earned $40.5 million this year, thanks in part to her role as Black Widow in the Avengers films. Johansson dethroned 2017's top earner, Emma Stone, who didn't make the top 10 list this year. Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston came in second and third on this year's list, respectively.
Forbes list of the world's best-paid actresses 2018:
Scarlett Johansson -- $40.5 million
Angelina Jolie -- $28 million
Jennifer Aniston -- $19.5 million
Jennifer Lawrence -- $18 million
Reese Witherspoon -- $16.5 million
Mila Kunis -- $16 million
Julia Roberts -- $13 million
Cate Blanchett -- $12.5 million
Melissa McCarthy -- $12 million
Gal Gadot -- $10 million
Read more here.