LIST: World's Highest-Paid Actress

Scarlett Johansson has landed at the top of Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid actresses of 2018. The actress earned $40.5 million this year, thanks in part to her role as Black Widow in the Avengers films. Johansson dethroned 2017's top earner, Emma Stone, who didn't make the top 10 list this year. Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston came in second and third on this year's list, respectively.

Forbes list of the world's best-paid actresses 2018:

Scarlett Johansson -- $40.5 million

Angelina Jolie -- $28 million

Jennifer Aniston -- $19.5 million

Jennifer Lawrence -- $18 million

Reese Witherspoon -- $16.5 million

Mila Kunis -- $16 million

Julia Roberts -- $13 million

Cate Blanchett -- $12.5 million

Melissa McCarthy -- $12 million

Gal Gadot -- $10 million

