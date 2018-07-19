Would You Donate Vacation Days to Co-Worker for Maternity Leave?

Would you give up some of your own hard-earned vacation so a co-worker could enjoy a longer maternity leave? Good Morning America says the gift of extra paid days off is a hot new trend in co-worker baby showers. "It took a weight off of my family’s shoulder...I was extremely appreciative and very humbled," says Kansas City, Missouri mom Angela Hughes, who received such a gift after her daughter was born two months premature. She didn't qualify for paid maternity leave because she'd been at her job for less than a year. "Having a baby is a huge adjustment anyway but having a premature baby, my emotions were all over the place." Meanwhile, the idea's not sitting so well with Twitter users, who have been quick to note that only in America would such a gift even be necessary. "Co-workers making up for what employers aren’t providing IS NOT A FEEL-GOOD STORY," one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, "The American dream is having to rely on colleagues' generosity so you can spend a few weeks with your newborn? Wow!" What do you think??

“It really, really meant a lot to me... I was extremely appreciative and very humbled.”



Donating vacation time to new moms is a trendy - and generous - co-worker baby shower gift: https://t.co/EeaQMNX425 pic.twitter.com/FWwyl6kPb6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 18, 2018

Read the full story here.