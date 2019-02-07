You Can Now Get Taco Bell Delivered!

On Thursday morning, Taco Bell announced that anyone in the United States can now score its chow without leaving their couch . Grubhub is the Mexican fast-food chain's delivery partner in the endeavor, which was first revealed last year. As Thrillist reports, for a limited time, all orders over $12 will be delivered for free. To get in on the action, you can either either head to TacoBell.com plug in your zip code to order via Grubhub or order directly from the Grubhub website or app.