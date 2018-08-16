WATCH: You Could Bungee Jump with Will Smith for his 50th!

Will Smith will celebrate his 50th birthday next month by bungee-jumping over the Grand Canyon! He announced it on YouTube and said he's bringing one lucky fan with him.

“Will Smith: The Jump” will take place on Sept. 25 and will be live-streamed on Smith's YouTube channel. Smith is aiming to raise awareness and donations for Global Citizen with the stunt to help fund the advocacy organization's education campaigns. To participate and enter for the chance to hang out with Will Smith and his family, fans must make a $10 or higher donation via Omaze.

The winner will also get to take a pictuare with him, Facetime a friend while hanging out with Smith, and receive airfare and hotel accommodations.

The deadline to enter is Sept. 10; donate for a chance to win here.