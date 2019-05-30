WATCH: Unreal Moment as Blues Fans Took Over Singing National Anthem After TV Froze

(KEZK) - When your TV feed breaks while watching sports at home you probably begin to panic and curse the technology for glitching. But St. Louis Blues fans at Enterprise Center were calm, cool and collected when it happened before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The watch party on Wendesday night was another sold-out crowd inside the home area of the Blues.

But during the playing of the National Anthem the center scoreboard screens froze and the audio cut out. Then the fans in attendance took it away...

There were some technical difficulties at @Enterprise_Cntr during the anthem, but fear not because @StLouisBlues fans came up CLUTCH. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/U2kQgD7zRQ — NHL (@NHL) May 30, 2019

-- Sound up to hear @stlouisblues fans sing the national anthem at their #StanleyCup Final Game 2 watch party pic.twitter.com/YmgBylMR21 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 30, 2019

The Blues went on to win the game in dramatic overtime fashion to tie the series at 1-1, with Game 3 set for Saturday night in St. Louis.

