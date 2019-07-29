STUDY: 28% of Food Delivery Drivers Admit They're Eating Your Food

(KEZK) - Do you ever think you're missing some french fries or short one chicken strip from your fast food order that was delivered through Grubhub or Uber Eats? Well there's a decent chance you're not crazy.

A survey found that 28 percent of U.S. food delivery drivers have eaten part of the meal they're suppose to be taking to customers. The study by US Foods wanted to "understand the habits and pain points of consumers who use popular food delivery apps." And the findings are very interesting.

Not only did nearly a third of drivers admit to stealing some food, they're not very good at hiding it, because 21 percent of consumers believe they're food is being eaten by the driver.

The suggestions by US Foods is for restaurants to use tamper-evident labels and packaging built to prevent drivers from opening up the good before it reaches the buyer.

The survey took place in May and more than 1,500 American adults who have used food delivery apps, including UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates were surveyed. Respondents’ ages ranged from 18 - 77, with a median age of 31. Also, nearly 500 American adults who identified as having worked as a deliverer for at least one food delivery app were surveyed.

Other interesting findings include:

- The average person has two food delivery apps on their phone and uses them three times per month.

- Uber Eats is the most popular food delivery app.

- The most common complaints from drivers is about bad tips, food not being ready at the restaurant and lack of communication with customers.

- 5 percent of people don't regularly tip drivers.

- 54 percent of people believe a deliverer deserves a tip more than a server.

- The top complaint from customers is that their food arrives cold.

You can see the full study, here.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved