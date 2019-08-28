1 in 5 Have Pulled an All-Nighter to Binge Watch a TV Show

If the Cardinals aren't playing, I've been binge watching Entourage. I've made it through the first three seasons without staying up all night, so far. According to a survey in Unilad, one out of five people say they've pulled an all-nighter just to binge watch a TV show. And one in seven mainly spend their vacations from work catching up on TV shows. I think the majority of those are staycations, right?

In the pic, Kevin Dillon and Adrian Grenier visit KISS FM in London in 2015. On Entourage, Dillon plays Johnny "Drama" Chase and Grenier is his younger brother, Vincent Chase.