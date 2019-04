One of Entercom St Louis' Earth Day projects was picking up trash and litter in the green spaces around the newly renovated Soldiers Memorial. Believe it or not, one of the things I found among the shrubbery was a Blues stocking cap with the label still attached! It was in great shape, so I donated it to Goodwill.

KEZK Account Executive Joanne Vogelpohl was on my team. Happy Earth Day!