The 10 Most Annoying Things We Do In Ubers

A new survey in Business Insider asked Uber drivers for the most bothersome things passengers do.

1. Eating food that stinks, like sardines. I'd be that guy.

2. Smoking weed, or smelling like weed.

3. Arguing about the route.

4. Slamming the door.

5. Being rude.

6. Making female drivers uncomfortable.

7. Not being ready to go.

8. Not tipping.

9. Setting the wrong spot for pick-up.

10. Vaping.

Remember, you don't just get to rate the drivers. They get to rate you, too. If you want to keep your score high, don't do any of the above!