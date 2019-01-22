The 10 Worst Things "Friends" Characters Did to Each Other

Buzzfeed put together a list of the worst things the "Friends" characters did to each other, and it turns out David Schwimmer's Ross could be quite a jerk. Here's the top 10.

1. Ross going from person to person trying to keep Rachel from finding out he cheated on her.

2. Ross cheating while he and Rachel were "on a break," then hiding the other woman in his apartment when they got back together.

3. When Ross yelled at Rachel for not getting ready fast enough.

4. When Ross made a list with Joey and Chandler's help of the pros and cons of dating Rachel versus Julie.

5. When Rachel invited herself to be Monica's roommate after not seeing her for years.

6 & 7. When everyone forced Monica to make special Thanksgiving dishes for them, and everything burned in the oven because they got locked out of the apartment. Then, when they continued to complain because, "We all had better plans, this was nobody's first choice."

8. When Monica and Chandler kept Joey from telling everyone they were a couple for so long that he had to start pretending he was a pervert.

9. When Ross refused to tell Rachel he didn't get their drunken Las Vegas marriage annulled.

10. When Ross didn't trust Rachel to be alone with her male co-worker.

I binge-watched "Band of Brothers" over the long weekend and noted that Captain Soble (David Schwimmer) was really a kind of tool!