11th Heaven!

The St Louis Blues have been around since 1967. But last night they accomplished something that no team wearing the Blue Note had ever done. The Blues won their 11th game in a row by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3 - 2 in overtime. The winning streak is the longest in the NHL this season.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal and can be seen celebrating with Vladimir Tarasenko in the picture. The Blues play in Dallas tomorrow night before returning to Enterprise Center Saturday when they host the Boston Bruins.

The Blues may never lose again!