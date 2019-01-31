$1.5 Billion Mega Millions Winner Still Hasn't Claimed Their Prize

Last October, the Mega Millions jackpot got up to $1.5 billion and there was one winning ticket sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina. That person still hasn't claimed their prize, and they only have until April 21st to do it according to the Charleston Post and Courier. Could it be that the winner is being extra careful planning for their future? Yes, but in South Carolina, winners can choose to stay anonymous. So, it's looking more and more like they don't know they won.

If no one claims the jackpot, all the states that have Mega Millions will get a portion based on how many tickets they sold.

The pic is the KC Mart in Simpsonville on October 24th, 2018.