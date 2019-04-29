4 easy tips for better coffee at home

I can't afford to go to Starbucks every day, so I learned how to make good coffee at home. Here are four easy ways to make a good cup of java.

Use good-tasting water. If you don't like the way your tap water tastes, don't use it for coffee. Get a Brita or similar water filter. Grind your own beans. Pre-ground coffee gets stale really fast and loses its fresh flavor. Invest in an electric grinder. Turn off the hot plate of your coffee maker when your coffee is brewed. Prolonged heat makes your coffee bitter. So, pour the finished product into a thermos. Add to the flavor. Don't just dilute it. A common mistake is using skim milk instead of whole milk or creamer. Low-fat milk is more watery and doesn't add much to the taste. Whole milk has more calories, but you're not using much. One ounce of skim has about 10 cals, compared to 18 for whole milk. A piece of advice my mother gave me was to learn to like black coffee because you can't always rely on having milk or creamer.

Enjoy your joe! It's one of life's simple pleasures.