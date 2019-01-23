The 5 Biggest Mistakes People Make with Their Business Cards



A survey asked 2,000 people what they like and hate to see on business cards. Here are the 5 biggest mistakes people make with them.

1. Using a goofy font, just to be different. Cards like that tend to look unprofessional.

2. Choosing a non-standard size or shape. Anything smaller than standard is too easy to lose, and if you go bigger, it won't fit in people's wallets.

3. Missing key contact details. At least include your phone number and email, and a website if you have one.

4. Using cheap, flimsy card stock, or printing them at home. Order them online or in a store.

5. Using too many colors. A little flair is fine. But when in doubt, keep it simple. And don't fill the whole card up with text. Leave some blank space.

Also, it might be a good idea to pay extra to get your photo on there if you're in sales. But if you're a computer programmer, save your money.