5 Is The Magic Number When It Comes to Cups of Coffee a Day
If 5 Is Good For You, What About 6?
May 13, 2019
As a java junkie, I've felt the benefits of drinking coffee for a long time. I'll typically have 2 cups of coffee in the morning, and 1 or 2 in the afternoon during my show on KEZK. Coffee definitely helps me stay alert. Well, I learned today that I'm just not drinking enough! A new study out of South Australia concluded that when you drink MORE than 5 cups of joe per day, the health risks outweigh the benefits. But the consumption of 5 cups a day provides a decreased risk of heart disease and stroke. It seems that 5 IS the magic number, so I'm going to work on that. I don't think it'll be a problem.