5 Is The Magic Number When It Comes to Cups of Coffee a Day

If 5 Is Good For You, What About 6?

May 13, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

amenic101/Getty Images

As a java junkie, I've felt the benefits of drinking coffee for a long time.  I'll typically have 2 cups of coffee in the morning, and 1 or 2 in the afternoon during my show on KEZK.  Coffee definitely helps me stay alert.  Well, I learned today that I'm just not drinking enough!  A new study out of South Australia concluded that when you drink MORE than 5 cups of joe per day, the health risks outweigh the benefits.  But the consumption of 5 cups a day provides a decreased risk of heart disease and stroke.  It seems that 5 IS the magic number, so I'm going to work on that.  I don't think it'll be a problem. 

coffee study
Coffee

Trish's Dishes