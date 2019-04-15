$61 Cardinals Tickets for $30

The STL Reunion Project gives you the opportunity to purchase Right Field Loge seats (normally $61) for just $30 AND you'll be supporting Project, Inc. at the same time. You'll sit with fellow high school alumni for the Friday, April 26, Cardinals versus Reds game with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

Project, Inc. provides jobs for St. Louisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I recently toured Project, Inc. and came away extremely impressed. It's a tremendous charitable organization that is truly worthy of your support, and I'm making it my mission to help spread the word about the good work being done at Project, Inc.

Click here for more info on the STL Reunion Project.

In the pic, the Cards celebrate after defeating the Reds 9-5 yesterday (April 14) at Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey, Mexico.