96% of Americans Say They Love Cheese

There still are a few things Americans agree on ... like cheese.

According to a new survey in PR Newswire, 96 percent of Americans say they love cheese.

Forty-one percent say it would be harder to give up cheese than alcohol for a month, and about one in four say they wouldn't date someone who didn't like cheese.

The 10 most popular types of cheese are: Mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, brie, Swiss, gruyere, feta, Gouda, provolone and Monterey jack.