96% of Americans Say They Love Cheese

What's wrong with the other 4%?

February 25, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

There still are a few things Americans agree on ... like cheese. 

According to a new survey in PR Newswire, 96 percent of Americans say they love cheese. 

Forty-one percent say it would be harder to give up cheese than alcohol for a month, and about one in four say they wouldn't date someone who didn't like cheese. 

The 10 most popular types of cheese are: Mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, brie, Swiss, gruyere, feta, Gouda, provolone and Monterey jack.

Tags: 
Cheese
cheddar
parmesan
brie
feta
provolone

