Since Mother's Day is Sunday, 2,000 Americans were asked which actress they'd like to play their mother in a movie, and Meryl Streep topped the survey. Here are the top 7:

1. Meryl Streep

2. Sally Field

3. Julia Roberts

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Angelina Jolie

6. Oprah Winfrey

7. Jennifer Aniston

In the pic, Streep is attending the European premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" in London.