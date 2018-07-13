"Africa" has been a single HOW many times?

A persistent fan recently convinced the band Weezer to record the classic Toto song "Africa." I bet you're wondering how many versions of "Africa" exist, right? If you're not, I'm plowing ahead anyway. The website Ultimate Classic Rock did some research and found a whopping 41 different covers of the song! And there are plenty of styles, from metal to electronic, a cappella to bluegrass. How about a Japanese version? You've got it! A version of "Africa" has been released by Japanese pop duo True Kiss Destination.

The song was written by Toto members David Paich and Jeff Porcaro. KEZK will probably stick with the original version, and that's a good thing!

The picture is of Weezer's Rivers Cuomo.