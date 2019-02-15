Do I like to spoil Kevin the Greyhound? Yes, I do. I prefer to think of it as treating him well. So, I get all of his dog food, treats and supplies at Airedale Antics in downtown Maplewood. Like they say on their website, "Airedale Antics is proud to be your healthy pet paradise since 2002." We love this place! The staff is friendly and you'll find a great selection of merchandise. Plus, they do nail trims the last Sunday of the month from 1 to 5pm for just $5.

Airedale Antics is at 7316 Manchester between Vom Fass and The Silver Lady. Here's their website.

http://airedale.s448.sureserver.com/about-us/