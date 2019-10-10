Alanis Says Her Husband is Fine with Being with an "Alpha"

Alanis Morissette says her husband Mario Treadway has no problem being with an "alpha woman". Alanis told "Self" magazine, "He is an incredibly modern man who has never had an issue with being married to an alpha woman. God bless him. His mom held down two full-time jobs, his dad stayed home. So there's nothing unfamiliar about our situation for him."

Treadway is a musician himself. He goes by the name Souleye. Morissette has sold a few (many millions) more albums than Mario, and he's cool with that.