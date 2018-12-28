Alcohol Really Does Help You Forget the Bad Times

According to a new study out of Brown University in Rhode Island and published in the Daily Mail, drinking alcohol really can help you forget about your problems. Researchers found that when you drink three or more drinks, the alcohol "hijacks" the part of your brain that creates memories, and keeps it from forming some of the bad ones. That's why when you think about your wildest nights, you have memories of the fun stuff, but you don't remember passing out on the bathroom floor. The researchers think this could be one of the reasons why people become addicted to booze.