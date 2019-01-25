Alec Baldwin is Getting Anger Management

Alec Baldwin was in court yesterday over that kerfuffle he had with a guy over a parking space last year. According to ABC 7, Baldwin cut a deal to plead guilty to second-degree harassment. The more serious charges including attempted assault were dropped. Alec also agreed to take anger management classes.

Some people may say, "Praise the Lord!"

Others might go with, "This aggression will not stand, man." For more from The Dude -

The pic is Alec and his wife Hilaria behind the scenes at the 70th Emmy Awards.