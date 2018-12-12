"All I Want for Christmas is You" Just Hit Its Highest Chart Position Ever

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" landed at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. It's the highest chart position ever for the 24 year-old song. Last year it hit #9 and became Mariah's 28th top 10 hit tieing her with Stevie Wonder for 7th place on the all-time list. There are still two weeks until Christmas, so it's possible the song could rise even higher. Mariah has said she wrote the tune in 15 minutes!

