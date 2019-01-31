Alyssa Milano Won't Watch the "Charmed" Reboot

The original "Charmed" ladies have been against the reboot since it was first announced. Now that it's here, Alyssa Milano hasn't changed her mind. She can't even watch it. Milano told Us Weekly, "I feel like it would be hard for me to sit through it. It was such a huge part of my life, and I think the way in which it all went down from the beginning and not being included in any of those discussions, kind of makes it hard for me to accept that it's a thing. I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning."

Milano, Shannon Doherty and Holly Marie Combs starred in the original "Charmed," which aired from 1998 to 2006.

