Americans Spend A Lot Of Cabbage On Costumes For Pets

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend almost half a billion dollars on Halloween costumes for their pets. That's more than double what we spent on pet costumes in 2010. Marketwatch said the most popular costumes are pumpkin, hot dog and bumblebee. Most animal experts will tell you that pets hate getting dressed up in costumes. They hate how a costume feels on them, and it can make them hot. Plus, it humiliates them! Kevin the Greyhound said I can put a kerchief around his neck, but that's it.

In the pic, a dog named Menudo is dressed like a taco.