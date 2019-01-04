Amy Schumer's Clothing Line for "Women of All Sizes"

Amy Schumer has become a fashion designer. Last month, Schumer and her stylist Leesa Evans launched the Le Cloud brand sold exclusively at Saks Off 5th. The line is described as "wardrobe essentials for women of all shapes and sizes" in Women's Wear Daily. The 28-piece collection includes tops, pants, skirts, jumpsuits and more - all in fabrics that "feel like a cloud". They're priced from $38 to $248 and in sizes from 0 (XS) to 20 (XXL). Schumer met Evans on the set of "Trainwreck" where she was the costume designer.