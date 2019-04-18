Anne Hathaway Vows to Start Drinking Again

Anne Hathaway has given up alcohol but only because she has a 3-year-old son. Anne told Boston Common, quote, "I didn't put it down because my drinking was a problem. I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem." Anne says she'll drink again but not until, quote, "my kid is out of the house."

Hathaway and her actor/businessman husband Adam Shulman live in a $2.5 million apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Anne's next movie is a comedy called "The Hustle" and will be released next month.