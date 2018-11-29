Annoying Things People Do When They're Texting
A new survey found the five most annoying things people do when they're texting, and they are:
1. Vanishing in the middle of a conversation.
2. Being sarcastic.
3. Using bad grammar.
4. Using too many acronyms and emojis.
5. Sending multiple messages when one would do the trick.
I added a 6th most annoying thing. It's allowing your toddler to text, unless they have their own phone.
