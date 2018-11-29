Annoying Things People Do When They're Texting

November 29, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Dreamstime

A new survey found the five most annoying things people do when they're texting, and they are:

1.  Vanishing in the middle of a conversation.

2.  Being sarcastic.

3.  Using bad grammar.

4.  Using too many acronyms and emojis.

5.  Sending multiple messages when one would do the trick.

I added a 6th most annoying thing.  It's allowing your toddler to text, unless they have their own phone. 

Put this kid in a Santa suit and he could win our Santa Baby contest!

Tags: 
texting
toddler texting
Santa Baby

Trish's Dishes