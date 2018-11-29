A new survey found the five most annoying things people do when they're texting, and they are:

1. Vanishing in the middle of a conversation.

2. Being sarcastic.

3. Using bad grammar.

4. Using too many acronyms and emojis.

5. Sending multiple messages when one would do the trick.

I added a 6th most annoying thing. It's allowing your toddler to text, unless they have their own phone.

Put this kid in a Santa suit and he could win our Santa Baby contest!