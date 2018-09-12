Another 8th Inning Bomb

September 12, 2018
About 24 hours after Matt Adams slammed a 3-run homer in the bottom of the 8th Monday night, Tyler O'Neill muscled up in the same frame last night, and it was a 3-run bomb.  The Cardinals 11 - 5 score meant starter Miles Mikolas won his 15th game of the season and it helped keep the Cards in the postseason picture. 

The team's recent success is probably due to a regular diet of salsa.  Specifically, Matt Carpenter's Bueno Mojo Salsa which will be in Schnucks stores starting tomorrow (9/13). 

The Redbirds will have beautiful weather today for their game with the Pirates.  It's Law Enforcement and Firefighter Appreciation Day.  Fans who purchase a theme ticket will receive a special T shirt.  Daniel Poncedeleon will be on the mound with first pitch at 12:15. 

Trish's Dishes