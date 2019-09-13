Another Reason to Love Chocolate

If you're a chocolate-lover like me, you'll be overjoyed to read this. According to a study in AJC/Daily Mail, chocolate might be a better cough suppressant than actual cough medicine. British researchers took over 160 people with coughs and either gave them cough medicine with codeine, or a chocolate-based substance called "Rococo." Two days later, the people who used the chocolate-based stuff reported a "significant improvement" in their symptoms compared to the subjects who took the normal medicine. A previous study found it might have to do with an alkaloid in chocolate that works as a cough suppressant. And here's the really good news. Researchers say that sucking on a piece of chocolate can do the trick. But hot chocolate and chocolate milk don't work as well because they con't come into contact with your throat long enough.

I think I'll go pick up a big chunk from Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate on Chippewa so that I'm ready for cold and flu season!