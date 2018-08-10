Another Reason to Root for Rickie

Rickie Fowler was going to wear blue yesterday for the opening round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive. But he changed to yellow after hearing of the death of his friend and fellow PGA pro Jarrod Lyle. Australian Jason Day also sported yellow in honor of his Aussie buddy. Lyle died Wednesday after his third battle with leukemia. He was 36. In the picture, Fowler is hitting his tee shot at the 7th hole yesterday.

