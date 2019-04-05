April is a Fun Month

April is setting up to be a blast in St Louis. Let's start with opening day for the Cardinals. Join Trish today at our Opening Day Rally at Kiener Plaza from 10a - 2p. The Clydesdales start the show in Busch Stadium at 2:30 and they're followed by the Cardinals' Hall of Famers First pitch is at 3:15.

The NHL playoffs could start as early as April 9th for the Blues.

"Game of Thrones" is finally back with the final season starting April 14th.

Two big movies are coming. The "Hellboy" reboot hits theaters April 12th. Then "Avengers: Endgame" comes out April 26th.

Easter is April 21st.

Other days to look forward to in April include National Beer Day which is Sunday, National Siblings Day is April 10th, and Earth Day is April 22nd.