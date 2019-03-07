Are There Better Movies on Amazon Prime, or Netflix?

A new study in Streaming Observer found that Amazon Prime's movie library is more than FOUR times bigger than the Netflix collection, but most of those movies are bad. The study cross-referenced the movies available on four streaming services with Rotten Tomatoes to see how many were "Certified Fresh." Netflix's percentage of good movies was higher than Amazon, Hulu and HBO Now combined!

1. Netflix: 3,839 movies total, 596 Certified Fresh (15.5%)

2. Hulu: 2,336 movies, 223 Certified Fresh (9.6%)

3. HBO Now: 815 movies, 38 Certified Fresh (4.7%)

4. Amazon Prime: 17,461 movies, 232 Certified Fresh (1.3%)

Rotten Tomatoes calls movies Certified Fresh if they have at least 75% favorable reviews.