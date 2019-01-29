Are These Things Cheap, or Frugal?

They're closely related, but there is a big difference between being cheap, and being frugal. Cheap is bad. Frugal is admirable. A new survey in PR Newswire asked people if things you can do to save money fall on the cheap side of the line, or the frugal side.

1. Not leaving a tip... CHEAP.

2. Buying generic groceries or electronics...FRUGAL.

3. Carefully tracking how much electricity you're using... FRUGAL.

4. Reusing tea bags or coffee filters... CHEAP.

5. Calculating your portion of a group dinner bill to the cent... CHEAP.

6. Diluting your hand soap with water so it'll last longer... CHEAP. Diluting your vodka is REALLY CHEAP!

7. Using deals or coupons for everything you buy... FRUGAL.

8. Always tipping 15%, regardless of how good the service was... CHEAP.

9. Re-gifting... CHEAP.

10. Only drinking at home, never at a bar or restaurant... FRUGAL.