Are We Having Fun Yet?

In the pic, Cardinals' pitcher John Gant poses with a fan (even though she's wearing a Detroit jersey). Gant has been relied upon to routinely fill a spot in the starting rotation and he hasn't let the team down. He also knows how to have fun. But, really... how can it NOT be fun to be on a team when the games really count during the stretch run? John gets the ball tonight as the Cards host the Giants. First pitch is 7:15 on Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater Night.

The Redbirds own the second wild-card spot in the postseason with nine games left. LET'S GO CARDS!