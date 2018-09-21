Are We Having Fun Yet?

I believe we are

September 21, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

In the pic, Cardinals' pitcher John Gant poses with a fan (even though she's wearing a Detroit jersey).  Gant has been relied upon to routinely fill a spot in the starting rotation and he hasn't let the team down.  He also knows how to have fun.  But, really... how can it NOT be fun to be on a team when the games really count during the stretch run?  John gets the ball tonight as the Cards host the Giants.  First pitch is 7:15 on Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater Night. 

The Redbirds own the second wild-card spot in the postseason with nine games left.  LET'S GO CARDS!

Tags: 
St Louis Cardinals
John Gant

Trish's Dishes