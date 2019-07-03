A new survey by OnePoll found the average American family will spend 23 hours in the car for all of their summer road trips this year, and there'll be lots of questions. The average parent will hear "are we there yet" 16 times, the words "how much longer" 18 times, and the phrase "I'm tired" 17 times.

Here are a few more stats from the survey.

1. The average vacation drive is 2 hours and 53 minutes each way.

2. The most popular car games are the License Plate Game, I Spy, and 20 Questions.

3. The top reason we drive instead of fly is it's cheaper. But 41% said it's also because it gives them more quality time with their family.

4. Despite the annoying parts of a road trip, 77% of parents still enjoy them. And 78% have fond memories of road trips from the past.