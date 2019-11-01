If You're Always Late, You're a Happy Person!

My wife is always running late. Her tardiness has caused tension because I was raised to always be EARLY. But, apparently I need to reevaluate how I do things. According to a study from Harvard Medical School, people who are always late tend to be happier and healthier than us earlybirds. The study also says late arrivals live longer too. So, they're even late to their own funerals!

The researchers say being late is mentally healthy because those people tend to have an extra sense of calmness, and that adds years to their lives.

By the way, remember to turn your clocks back an hour tomorrow night.