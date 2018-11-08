Are You a Binge-Watcher?

"The Good Cop" premiered on Netflix in September and stars Josh Groban and Tony Danza. I like comedy/dramas and "The Good Cop" is a good one, and yes, I'll admit to binge-watching it recently. I know I'm not alone. According to a new survey in the "Hollywood Reporter", 83% of Americans say they binge-watch something at least once a month!

Netflix irreversibly changed TV in 2013 by releasing all thirteen episodes of "House of Cards" at once. It wasn't the birth of binge-watching, but it certainly made it more popular.