Are You a Binge-Watcher?

November 8, 2018
"The Good Cop" premiered on Netflix in September and stars Josh Groban and Tony Danza.  I like comedy/dramas and "The Good Cop" is a good one, and yes, I'll admit to binge-watching it recently.  I know I'm not alone.   According to a new survey in the "Hollywood Reporter", 83% of Americans say they binge-watch something at least once a month! 

Netflix irreversibly changed TV in 2013 by releasing all thirteen episodes of "House of Cards" at once.  It wasn't the birth of binge-watching, but it certainly made it more popular.

