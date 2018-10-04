Are You Ready For Some Hockey?

The 2018-19 season of the St Louis Blues begins tonight as they host the Winnipeg Jets at Enterprise Center. There have been changes to the team as well as the newly renovated Enterprise Center. One of the new Blues is 27 year-old forward Ryan O'Reilly. He scored 24 goals last season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Enterprise Center has two new areas to check out. The Anheuser Busch Biergarten is on the Plaza level near the 14th Street entrance and can be enjoyed by all fans. The Bud Light Sports Pub is on the Club Level and can be accessed by full season ticket holders and Club Level guests. It's open to all fans postgame. Both areas will remain open for up to two hours after the game.

LET'S GO BLUES!