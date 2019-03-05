Are You Sure This Is March?

Today is March 5th. I checked the calendar twice to make sure. The same calendar has the first day of spring to be March 20th. I'm ready to kiss winter goodbye. How about you?

Here are some other March highlights.

1. Wine and Chocolate 2019 is at Foundry Art Center in St Charles, Friday, March 8th.

2. Changing the clocks. Daylight Saving time begins on Sunday, March 10th. We lose an hour of sleep that night BUT it'll stay light out later.

3. St Patrick's Day is Sunday, March 17th. So, the following Monday is a scheduled sick day.

4. March Madness gets under way March 19th.

5. The Cardinals' 2019 regular season starts March 28th in Milwaukee.