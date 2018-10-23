Arrested for Trick-Or-Treating?

October 23, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

High schoolers trick-or-treating can be obnoxious.  Especially if they keep coming back every fifteen minutes!  But this seems like an extreme remedy.  There are towns where kids over the age of 12 who go trick-or-treating can actually get arrested!  ABC13 in Lynchburg reports that one of those towns is Chesapeake, Virginia.  Anyone there who is over 12 and goes trick-or-treating can be charged with a misdemeanor that carries up to a $100 fine and six months in jail.  I assume you have to forfeit your candy bag too. 

Halloween
Trick-or-Treating

