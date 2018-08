The Cardinals recent winning ways has resulted in a VERY tight race for one of two Wildcard spots in the N.L. Playoffs. There are four teams within one-and-a-half games of each other including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Cards will open a series with them tonight. Austin Gomber hasn't allowed a run in his last nine innings over two starts. He gets the ball tonight in L.A.

One more thing - LET'S GO CARDS!