Of course, cat videos are all over the internet. If you're like me, you may have watched a few of them. But if you're a cat person, you watch A LOT of cat videos. According to a new survey in the New York Post, the average feline lover checks out 725 cat videos and pictures per year! The survey also found that nearly 40% of cat owners have a cat calendar. Kevin the Greyhound doesn't understand all of the fuss.