The Average Mom Does $100,000 of Unpaid Work a Year

May 9, 2019
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

Getty Images

A new survey by Yahoo of 2,000 women with kids found the average mom spends 97 hours a week taking care of their children, and 70% of respondents said they also have a part-time or full-time job.  If they got paid for all the work they do for their kids, they'd take in an extra $100,460 a year.  

The survey also found that the ten most common jobs moms take on are: meal planner, cook, housekeeper, launderer, teacher, nurse, life coach, personal assistant, therapist and event planner.

Don't forget, Mother's Day is Sunday! 

Tags: 
mom
Mother's Day

Trish's Dishes