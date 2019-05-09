The Average Mom Does $100,000 of Unpaid Work a Year

A new survey by Yahoo of 2,000 women with kids found the average mom spends 97 hours a week taking care of their children, and 70% of respondents said they also have a part-time or full-time job. If they got paid for all the work they do for their kids, they'd take in an extra $100,460 a year.

The survey also found that the ten most common jobs moms take on are: meal planner, cook, housekeeper, launderer, teacher, nurse, life coach, personal assistant, therapist and event planner.

Don't forget, Mother's Day is Sunday!