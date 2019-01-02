Average Woman Needs a 28-Hour Day

Do you have trouble getting everything done in a day?  You're not alone, and the answer seems to be to invent a time machine.  According to a new survey, the average woman needs 28 hours in a day to check everything off her list.  That includes work, exercise, stuff around the house, time with family or friends, a relaxing moment or two, and finally, sleep.  The survey published in The Independent also revealed what women are sacrificing.  You guessed it if you said SLEEP! 

