Average Woman Needs a 28-Hour Day

Do you have trouble getting everything done in a day? You're not alone, and the answer seems to be to invent a time machine. According to a new survey, the average woman needs 28 hours in a day to check everything off her list. That includes work, exercise, stuff around the house, time with family or friends, a relaxing moment or two, and finally, sleep. The survey published in The Independent also revealed what women are sacrificing. You guessed it if you said SLEEP!