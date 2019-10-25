Baby Shark Live! Tomorrow at Stifel Theatre

October 25, 2019
OK kids, are you ready?  Baby Shark Live! is coming to The STL for two shows at Stifel Theatre tomorrow (10/26).  Baby Shark and Pinkfong will sing and dance your favorite songs, and I believe dancing in the aisles will be permitted.  Children under the age of 1 don't require a ticket.  For more info:

http://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/baby-shark-live

In the pic, Baby Shark toys are displayed at the Toy Fair at Olympia London in January, 2019. 

