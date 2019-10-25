Baby Shark Live! Tomorrow at Stifel Theatre
OK kids, are you ready? Baby Shark Live! is coming to The STL for two shows at Stifel Theatre tomorrow (10/26). Baby Shark and Pinkfong will sing and dance your favorite songs, and I believe dancing in the aisles will be permitted. Children under the age of 1 don't require a ticket. For more info:
http://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/baby-shark-live
In the pic, Baby Shark toys are displayed at the Toy Fair at Olympia London in January, 2019.