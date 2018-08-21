Back-to-Back Jacks!

In the 9th

August 21, 2018
Van Lorenz
Van Lorenz

USA Today Images

Jedd Gyorko and Matt Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the 9th inning last night lifting the Cardinals to a 5 - 3 win in Los Angeles.  In the picture, Matt is high-fiving Jedd just before his turn at going deep.  I wish I could have stayed up for the late-night drama but the game ended after 1am St Louis time. Kevin the Greyhound gets me up by 5 every morning. 

The Redbirds are now in a three-way tie for the second wild-card spot.  The Dodgers are just two games back.  Daniel Poncedeleon pitches tonight in L.A. with another 9:10 start. You can listen to the game on our sister station, KMOX.

LET'S GO CARDS!

Tags: 
St Louis Cardinals
Matt Carpenter
Jedd Gyorko
Daniel Poncedeleon
Kevin the Greyhound

Trish's Dishes