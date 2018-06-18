Back from Branson

Thanks to Marty for filling in last week while Joan and I vacationed in Branson - home of the Petersen Family Blue Grass Band (pictured above). We've been visiting Branson almost every summer for the last twenty years and have seen the town slowly change from Missouri Hick Country to The Vegas of the Ozarks. There used to be a convenience store/deli/laundromat right across the street from our condo called Uncle Dad's. Their slogan was We Treat Ya Like Family Cuz You Just Might Be! Uncle Dad's has been replaced by a hot tub & spa store. There's still hillbilly humor to be found among the 150 shows available every week. But, there's also rock and country concerts, magic shows, water parks, golf, go carts, and a HUGE Ferris wheel. Dogwood Canyon has hiking for all ages and fitness levels. Much to Joan's delight, Branson has lots of shopping opportunities at Tanger Outlet Mall and on Branson Landing - site of a Las Vegas style fire and water show on the banks of Lake Taneycomo. Tablerock Lake is also nearby if you're into fishing and boating.

The latest project in Branson is still in the planning stages but it's ambitious to say the least. Developers want to build a gondola lift aerial tramway from Branson Landing to Silver Dollar City - a distance of over eight miles! Imagine how much fun the kids will have riding in an open-air gondola knowing their going to Silver Dollar City. Sounds like a blast to me too!