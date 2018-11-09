Backstreet Boys in the STL

The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour will land at Enterprise Center September 6th of next year. But presale starts tomorrow (11/10) and general public tickets go on sale Wednesday. Their new album, DNA, will be released in January. AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell have all signed on for the tour. The pic is from the CMT Music Awards in June.

You probably heard that the Spice Girls are going to tour as well. Did we turn the clocks back to 1994?